‘Mumbai cha Raja hangs up his Test whites’: Cricketing fraternity congratulates Rohit Sharma on Test retirement

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Following Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the Test format, ex-players and teams all rushed to social media to thank the 38-year-old for his 12 year tenure with the national team.

Among the first wishers was the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the governing body which helped Rohit grow to new heights in his career.

“Mumbai cha Raja (The king of Mumbai) hangs up his Test whites. From pulling fast bowlers into the stands to leading with calm authority — Rohit Sharma’s Test journey was worth every watch, every roar, every rise," posted the MCA.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it was 'proud of the Hitman'

"Thank you, Captain. End of an era in whites! @ImRo45 bids adieu to Test cricket. He will continue to lead India in ODIs. We are proud of you, Hitman," posted BCCI.

India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant claimed Rohit’s impact will echo in the Indian team’s dressing room for years to follow.

“Your presence and impact will echo in that dressing room forever. Much love, @rohitsharma45 bhai,” posted Pant on Instagram.

Dhruv Jurel, who was handed his Test debut under Rohit in the 2024 Test series vs England also wished the right-handed batter a happy retirement.

"Always my first skipper, Happy Retirement Rohit Bhaiya," posted Jurel.

Rohit ends his Test career with 4,301 runs coming from 67 Tests at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties. He was appointed captain in 2022 after Virat Kohli resigned from the role. He went on to lead India in 24 Tests, winning 12 and losing nine games. He also oversaw India's 2023 WTC final loss against Australia.

"Congratulations @ImRo45 on your test career. The 2021 test series in England will be remembered for your heroics. Go well in your next phase," posted Irfan Pathan.

"End of an era! @ImRo45, your grit, grace, and leadership in Test cricket will always remain a big part of India’s cricket journey. Thank you for the memories, Captain! #RohitSharma," posted Parthiv Patel.

"Congratulations on a legendary Test career, @ImRo45. You’ve made India proud. All the best for your ODI journey. God bless you," posted Amit Mishra.

Rohit Sharma’s IPL franchise, the Mumbai Indians also took the time to congratulate their most successful captain.

“Cap 280, Jersey 45, Bowing out from Test cricket. It was a privilege watching you in India whites, Ro!,” posted MI.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.