Mulayam Singh’s soul must be in pain due to Akhilesh's support for Cong: JD-U

Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) Union Minister Lalan Singh said on Saturday that Late Mulayam Singh Yadav’s soul must be in pain due to the stand of his son and Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Earlier, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to withdraw his support from the PM Modi-led government.

Lalan Singh emphasised that Mulayam Singh Yadav had built his reputation by fighting against the Congress party during the Emergency which contributed to his rise as a powerful leader.

“In contrast, Akhilesh Yadav is aligning himself with the very Congress party his father once opposed suggesting that this shift would definitely be deeply painful for the legacy of Mulayam Singh. The soul of Mulayam Singh Yadav must be in pain,” he said.

He added that Akhilesh's political alignment undermines the values and principles his father stood for, particularly regarding their historical opposition to the Congress party.

Meanwhile, Lalan Singh also addressed the tragic train accident in Tamil Nadu, calling it ‘unfortunate’.

“Such unfortunate occurrences happen in the country. In the past, several incidents happened where people deliberately placed objects on tracks to derail trains. The Railway Ministry is conducting an investigation and the truth behind the accident will be revealed soon,” Singh said.

The Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a goods train at the Kavarippettai railway station in the Chennai railway division on Friday.

