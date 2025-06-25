MP: Ujjain woman returns safely from Qatar amid conflict

Bhopal, June 25 (IANS) Ujjain resident Manisha Bhatnagar, a senior cabin crew member with Qatar Airways, has returned safely to India after being caught in the crossfire of the recent Iran-Israel conflict.

Her safe return brought immense relief to her family and prompted a personal video call from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who had earlier intervened to ensure her evacuation.

Bhatnagar, who had been stationed in Doha for the past three years, found herself in a tense situation when missile strikes reportedly targeted US military bases in Qatar.

According to reports, on the night of the incident, she contacted her husband, Rajat Bhatnagar, in Ujjain, expressing fear over the sounds of explosions near her residence.

Communication was soon lost, heightening the family's anxiety, the reports said.

Disturbed by the situation, Rajat reached out to local contacts, and the matter quickly escalated to the attention of Chief Minister Yadav, who also comes from Ujjain.

The Chief Minister promptly contacted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and instructed state officials to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Doha.

His appeal was also shared on social media, drawing public attention and support. With swift action and diplomatic coordination, Manisha was located, and arrangements were made for her return.

Upon her arrival in India, CM Yadav spoke with her via video call to enquire about her well-being and commend her courage. He also praised the prompt response of central and state agencies involved in the effort.

In a post on the social media platform X, CM Yadav expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Union government for 'Operation Sindhu' on the safe return of Manisha.

He said, "The safe return of all Indians to their homeland amid the ongoing war between Israel and Iran reflects the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the people of the country."

In recent months, the Indian Embassy in Doha has handled several such cases, including the repatriation of Indian women misled by fraudulent job offers.

