MP Tourism receives investment proposals of Rs 4,468 crore in GIS

Bhopal, Feb 25 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has received investment proposals worth Rs 4,468 crore in the tourism and hospitality sector during the Global Investors Summit (GIS) which concluded on Tuesday.

Addressing the closing ceremony of GIS at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said with the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh presents limitless opportunities and vast potential for tourism investment.

"Recognising the state's expanding tourism sector and rising investments, I firmly believe that in the future, the Global Investors Summit will be exclusively focused on tourism," Yadav said.

He emphasised that continuous efforts are underway to strengthen tourism infrastructure, improve connectivity, and ensure visitors have an unforgettable experience in the state.

Highlighting the strength of state's tourism sector, Chief Minister mentioned that Madhya Pradesh not only provides an exceptional wildlife tourism experience but also actively fosters environmental conservation and the principle of coexistence.

"Here, wildlife roams freely in villages without fear. Cheetahs are frequently seen near villages in Sheopur, while tigers have even been spotted in Bhopal’s urban areas. This unique harmony between tourism and environmental preservation is a distinct feature of Madhya Pradesh," the Chief Minister stated.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressing on this occasion said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has identified three key sectors -- Technology, Textile, and Tourism -- as major contributors to India’s future development.

"By 2047, tourism’s contribution to India’s GDP is expected to exceed 10 per cent. India’s economy is growing rapidly, and the income tax relief provided in this year’s budget has increased the spending capacity of the middle class," Shekhawat added.

He encouraged investors to seize every opportunity available in the state, expressing confidence that their investments would not disappoint them.

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is the brand ambassador of MP Tourism, sharing his experiences of shooting in Madhya Pradesh, said that around 20 years ago, he played the role of a guide in a film shot in the state.

"That was when he first witnessed the beauty of MP, and since then, he has fallen in love with it. My connection with MP existed long before I became its brand ambassador," he said.

