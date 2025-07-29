MP tables Rs over 2356 crore first adjunct Budget

Bhopal, July 29 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday tabled its first adjunct budget estimate for the fiscal year 2025–26, proposing a total outlay of Rs 2356.80 crore in the state Assembly during the ongoing monsoon session.

The allocation includes Rs 1003.99 crore for revenue expenditure and Rs 1352.81 crore for capital investment, reflecting a strategic push in key sectors such as healthcare, policing, urban infrastructure and technical education.

A major thrust has been placed on public health, with Rs 1602.30 crore earmarked under the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations for grants in the health sector. This marks one of the highest individual departmental allocations, aimed at bolstering primary healthcare and related systems across the state.

In a bid to modernise law enforcement, the Home Department has demanded Rs 62.20 crore for centralised police call centres and control room systems, Rs 57 crore for crime and criminal detection technologies, and Rs 5 crore for compensatory expenses to police forces operating in tandem with the Centre and other states.

Urban development is expected to receive Rs 142 crore set aside for the construction of a Unity Mall, Rs 20 crore as grants to development authorities, and Rs 9.51 crore for implementation of the State Action component under the Cities 2.0 framework.

Public Works demands include Rs 50 crore for the construction of large bridges, Rs 40 crore for major infrastructure projects, and Rs 10 crore for NDB-funded road development.

Additionally, the government has proposed Rs 113.15 crore in aid to private technical institutions under the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment - a move expected to widen vocational training capacity and employment readiness.

Also, Rs 30 crore has been demanded for the Prime Minister Scheduled Caste Abhudaya Yojana under the Department of Scheduled Caste Welfare, indicating a continued focus on social equity initiatives.

The Revenue Department will also receive Rs 88.72 crore via the National Disaster Mitigation Fund, alongside Rs 9.85 crore for the transfer of reserve funds and deposit accounts, representing the state’s 10 per cent share.

The budget outlines targeted interventions across sectors with the dual aim of service expansion and infrastructure strengthening. The provisions are subject to legislative approval and are part of the state’s broader economic planning framework for the financial year.

