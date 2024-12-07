MP received Rs 31,800 cr investment proposals in Narmadapuram RIC: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Dec 6 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that the state has received Rs 31, 800 crore in investment proposals during the sixth Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) in Narmadapuram.

"Our government has not only focused on infrastructure but also provided employment to women and youth in Madhya Pradesh. With initiatives across key sectors, we are creating an environment where opportunities thrive, and growth is inclusive," he said.

The Chief Minister informed that during the conclave, he held one-on-one meetings with more than 15 leading industrialists who participated in the conclave and they have submitted proposals for establishing industries in Narmadapuram and other parts of the state.

He added that the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department has signed a MoU with FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) aimed at boosting tourism in the state.

He said that this partnership will focus on sustainable growth, improving infrastructure, and driving tourism to position Madhya Pradesh as a key destination for both domestic and international tourists.

Earlier, addressing the conclave, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s growth trajectory has been revolutionised.

"The world now believes in India’s growth. And Madhya Pradesh is proud to be part of this journey," he added.

During the beginning of the conclave, the Chief Minister distributed letters of land allotment orders for projects worth Rs. 2,250 crore allotting 260 acres of land in the state.

The Chief Minister also informed that the 7th Regional Industry Conclave will be held in Shahdol. Previously, these conclaves were held in Jabalpur, Ujjain, Sagar, Gwalior, Indore and Rewa. So far, the state government have received investment proposals of more than 75,000 crore.

