MP to offer aggressive investment subsidies to boost tourism, healthcare sectors: CM

Rewa, July 26 (IANS) In a move to position Madhya Pradesh as a premier destination for tourism and medical infrastructure, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced a series of high-value investment incentives during the inaugural session of the MP Tourism Conclave held in Rewa.

The conclave, organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, drew participation from hospitality leaders, healthcare investors, and policy experts from across the country.

Addressing the gathering at the Krishna Raj Kapoor Auditorium, Dr Yadav declared that the state government will offer a capital subsidy of Rs 30 crore to any hotelier who invests Rs 100 crore or more in tourism infrastructure.

Similarly, investors establishing hospitals under the medical tourism category will be eligible for a Rs 40 crore subsidy on a minimum investment of Rs 100 crore. These incentives are part of the newly launched Madhya Pradesh Tourism Policy 2025 and the Health Sector Investment Promotion Policy 2025, both aimed at attracting large-scale private investment and creating employment in underserved regions.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state is committed to inclusive industrial growth. As part of the Industrial Promotion Policy 2025, Madhya Pradesh will provide monthly wage support of Rs 5,000 for male workers and Rs 6,000 for female workers employed in new industrial units. This employment-linked incentive is designed to encourage labour-intensive industries and enhance women’s participation in the workforce.

Dr Yadav said, “The conclave has attracted investment proposals of Rs 3000 crore in the tourism industry with commitment of new hotels in even religious places like Chitrakoot.” With these announcements, Madhya Pradesh aims to become a national leader in tourism and healthcare investment, while simultaneously addressing regional disparities and employment generation, he said.

The conclave also witnessed the launch of the PM Shri Tourism Air Service Booking Portal, a digital platform integrated with IRCTC to facilitate air connectivity to heritage and spiritual destinations. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed with MakeMyTrip to enhance digital branding and outreach for Madhya Pradesh’s tourism offerings.

Tourism Secretary Shiv Shekhar Shukla highlighted that the state has already received investment proposals exceeding Rs 12,000 crore in hospitality, wellness, and eco-tourism sectors. The government is also planning to establish handicraft and art centres in tribal districts to integrate local artisans into the tourism value chain. The conclave will continue through July 27, featuring investor dialogues, cultural showcases, and familiarisation tours of Rewa’s tourism assets.

