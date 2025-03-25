MP: Neemuch residents grateful to govt for assistance under PM-KISAN scheme

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), March 25 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) has been instrumental in changing the livelihood of crores of farmers across the country. Under the scheme, they get guaranteed financial assistance of Rs 2,000 every quarter, thereby equipping them with resources to meet their agricultural as well as household expenses.

Farmers make use of this financial honorarium, either in buying fertilizers, seeds and agricultural equipment, while others utilise this for meeting household expenses.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district, a couple of farmers spoke to IANS and elaborated on the benefits of the flagship scheme.

Jagdish Patidar, a farmer from Kanavati village, said, “So far, we have received 10-12 instalments in our bank accounts. We use this amount to fulfil farming needs, seeds and medicines.”

“In previous governments, we did not get anything. But now the money comes directly to our bank accounts, it has been possible because of PM Modi,” he added.

Ganeshram Dhakad, another farmer from Neemuch, shared happiness on becoming a beneficiary of the scheme.

“We have received more than 15 instalments. This scheme has brought change in our lives as we can withdraw money from the bank and use it for our expenses,” he said.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred the 19th instalment of PM-KISAN directly into the accounts of farmers. During the event, over 9.8 crore farmers, including 2.41 crore female farmers, benefited. Financial assistance exceeding Rs 22,000 crore was transferred via DBT, ruling out involvement of any middlemen from the supply chain.

PM-KISAN, a central sector scheme, was launched by PM Modi in February 2019 to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, Rs 6,000 is transferred into the account of the beneficiaries through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) in the form of three instalments of Rs 2000 each.

