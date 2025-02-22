MP needs to promote organic farming, says CM Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that excessive use of agricultural chemicals is negatively impacting the environment and human health, making it essential to promote organic and natural farming methods.

He stressed on Friday on setting a target to expand organic and natural farming to five lakh hectares in the coming years in Madhya Pradesh, suggesting that organic 'haat bazaars' be established at various locations across the state to ensure better pricing for farmers' organic produce.

Additionally, model districts and development blocks should be developed to support natural agricultural products.

He also announced that solar pumps would be provided to farmers engaged in organic farming.

"Demand for pollution-free, healthy natural agricultural products from Madhya Pradesh is steadily increasing. There should be a mass campaign to spread awareness about this initiative of organic farming among farmers. Farmer producer organisations and voluntary organisations should take the lead for this," he said.

Chief Minister Yadav made these remarks while addressing a state-level workshop on organic agricultural production and value addition, organised by the Department of Farmers Welfare and Agricultural Development.

He said that modern techniques should be utilised to boost agricultural production, emphasising the importance of maintaining a balance between organic and natural farming to ensure environmental sustainability.

According to Indian government data, organic farming is currently being implemented across nearly one lakh acres under the Prakritik Krishi Vikas Yojana.

The Chief Minister said that to achieve this, the state government is focusing on establishing agriculture-based industries, particularly in districts with lower industrial activity.

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister, Aidal Singh Kansana, who also joined the workshop with CM Yadav, said that organic production policy will be formulated based on agro-climatic zones of various districts of the state.

He added that memorandums of understanding have been signed with nine service providers in the state to promote organic farming.

