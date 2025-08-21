MP: LoP Singhar takes 'Makhan Chor' jibe at CM Yadav over rising corruption and crime

Bhopal, Aug 21 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, on Thursday, took a jibe at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, saying that when the state is witnessing rise in "corruption" and "crime", the latter was talking about renaming history and 'Krishna Leela' story.

Addressing a gathering of Congress workers in Dhar district, LoP Singhar launched a targeted scathing attack at Chief Minister Yadav, highlighting the irregularities in various recruitment exams for the state government employees and atrocities against tribals and farmers in the state.

"Madhya Pradesh is becoming a new hub of drug business, and law and order getting deteriorated day by day despite the Home department is being headed by the Chief Minister. But he (Chief Minister) seems more interested in changing history and Krishna Leela story," the Congress leader said.

"We accept that Lord Krishna wasn't a 'makhan chore' and we respect religious faith. But this BJP government is formed after "vote theft", LoP Singhar said while addressing the Congress workers in a meeting organised by newly appointed Dhar district Congress president Swatantra Joshi.

He made this remark responding to Chief Minister Yadav's statement that the state government would launch a social awareness campaign aimed at removing the "Makahan Chore" tag traditionally associated with Lord Krishna.

Singhar, who cornered the BJP-pled state government on various issues, especially on farmers and tribals during the Monsoon session which concluded recently, alleged that the state government lied in Assembly and gave incorrect data in an attempt to hide its failure.

Meanwhile, talking about the appointment of district presidents of Congress in Madhya Pradesh, the LoP said the party's Central leadership has surprised many leaders with its decision.

"Many of them (Congress leaders) are still shocked," he said, without mentioning any name.

Lauding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, LoP Singhar said that the former has set a momentum for change in Madhya Pradesh, and the selection of district presidents is an evidence of it.

"Ground level party workers, who are committed to the Congress, have been appointed as district presidents. It is the beginning of a change," he added.

