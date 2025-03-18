MP: Jan Aushadhi Kendra becomes a boon for Neemuch residents

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), March 18 (IANS) Jan Aushadhi Kendras, being opened under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) across the country, are providing cheap and good quality medicines to the people, particularly from the lower and middle class. The purpose of the initiative is to provide affordable health facilities to citizens of every class.

A similar Jan Aushadhi Kendra was recently started in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch city and is proving to be a boon for the local population. Medicines are available at 70 per cent lower price than the market rate, due to which hundreds of people are thronging the centre every day.

Naveen Jain, a resident of Vikas Nagar in Neemuch, praised the initiative.

Speaking to IANS, he said that medicines are available at Jan Aushadhi Kendras at a much cheaper rate than the market.

He said, "There is a saving of 10 to 70 per cent here. This is a great step for our country. We hope that in future such centres are opened everywhere. We are very thankful to PM Modi for this.”

Govind Jaiswal, director and pharmacist of Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Neemuch, said, "Affordable and good quality medicines are available here. People get discounts ranging from 10 to 70 per cent. This is especially beneficial for the elderly. Earlier, many elderly people used to spend 2,500 to 3,000 rupees every month on medicines, which can now be done in just 1,000 rupees."

He further said that this centre is fulfilling the needs of hundreds of people daily.

The Centre has set up an ambitious target of opening 25,000 Janaushadhi Kendras across the country by March 2026. Online applications are being invited for the opening of new Janaushadhi Kendras across all districts of the nation, through the official website of PMBI.

The product basket of PMBJP comprises 1963 medicines and 293 surgical devices covering all major therapeutic groups such as Cardiovascular, Anti-cancers, Anti-diabetics, Anti-infectives, Anti-allergic, Gastro-intestinal medicines, Nutraceuticals and others.

