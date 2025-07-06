MP horror: Police probe ‘human sacrifice’ after gruesome murder in Tikamgarh

Bhopal, July 6 (IANS) A chilling case of suspected human sacrifice has sent shockwaves through Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh after the decapitated body of a 32-year-old man was discovered near a religious site in Vijaypur village on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Akhilesh Kushwaha, was found with his head and torso placed separately near the “Godbaba Chabutra” (platform), a local place of worship.

The heinous crime occurred under the jurisdiction of Chandera police station. According to police officials, the body was discovered around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Senior officers from Jatara, who are leading the investigation, confirmed that ritualistic items - including a flag, lemon, coconut, incense sticks, and a chillum - were found near the severed head. These findings have led authorities to suspect that the killing may have been an act of human sacrifice.

“The matter is under investigation,” a senior police official said, declining to elaborate further.

Kushwaha, a resident of Satguwa village, reportedly lived in a farmhouse near Vijaypur. His body was found just a short distance from his residence. Police sources said he had left home on Saturday afternoon to collect milk but never returned.

His father, Gola Kushwaha, had passed away earlier that same day, adding a tragic dimension to the incident.

Police have registered a case of murder against unknown persons and called in a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team to examine the scene.

A dog squad was also deployed to assist in the investigation, and statements are being recorded from villagers and family members.

Local leaders, including the sarpanch representative of Satgawa Panchayat, have demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, citing the gruesome nature of the crime and the need for swift justice. They have warned of public protests if no breakthrough is achieved within ten days. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police say they are exploring various angles, including the possibility of occult practices. The incident has ignited concerns over superstitious rituals in rural Madhya Pradesh.

