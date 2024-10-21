MP Guv pays tribute to martyrs on Police Memorial Day in Bhopal

Bhopal, Oct 21 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Monday said the efficiency and behaviour of the police make the common man feel safe, adding that in a democratic system, the police are the basis of a strong society.

"Development is impossible without the active participation of the police. An environment of peace, harmony, and brotherhood in society is very important for growth," the Governor said while addressing a programme at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal on Police Memorial Day.

The Governor along with Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena paid floral tributes at the martyrs memorial and also had a cordial meeting with the families of the martyred police personnel.

"It is a matter of pride for all of us that the Madhya Pradesh Police is counted among the best forces in the country. The state police have given meaning to the motto of ‘deshbhakti-janseva’. It has set records with high standards of devotion to duty," the Governor said.

He added that it is the big responsibility of the police to maintain the integrity, and social and cultural harmony of the country and the state while ensuring law and order.

He asserted that the police should constantly update themselves according to the changing circumstances. Meanwhile, Governor Patel was handed over the list of martyred soldiers for felicitation by the pallbearer party in the programme.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was in Ujjain, addressing a packed gathering at the police line, said the police personnel serve the public day and night, sacrificing their lives with the motto of patriotism and public service.

"I salute all such martyred policemen. Police personnel help in the operation of the country's services and make the highest contribution to the internal security of the country. The country and state take pride in remembering this unique contribution of the police personnel," Yadav said.

