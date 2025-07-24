MP govt’s two-day regional tourism conclave in Rewa from July 26

Rewa, July 24 (IANS) In a bid to promote investment in tourism sector with collaboration of entrepreneurs, tour operators, and the hotel industry, Madhya Pradesh will organise a two-day (July 26 and 27) regional tourism conclave in Rewa, a senior official said on Thursday.

The event, organised at Krishna Raj Kapoor Auditorium, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on July 26. Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, and Minister of State for Tourism Dharmendra Lodhi will also attend the conclave.

The conclave aims to promote tourism investment in Madhya Pradesh while fostering collaboration and partnerships among tourism entrepreneurs, tour operators, and the hotel industry, a senior official with tourism department said.

Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Shiv Shekhar Shukla, informed that investors in the hospitality sector in Madhya Pradesh will be felicitated during the conclave.

“This conclave is part of the preparations for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart scheduled in Bhopal in October. Similar regional conclaves will also be held in Gwalior in August and Indore in September,” Shukla said.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav will launch ‘PM Shri Tourism Air Service Booking Portal’ on the IRCTC platform.

The PM Shri Tourism Air Service, also known as PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva, is an initiative by the Madhya Pradesh government to promote and boost tourism by connecting key heritage and cultural sites with air travel.

The service intends to stimulate tourism, create investment opportunities while also promoting the regional development.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will virtually lay the foundation of the ‘Spiritual Experience’ project at Chitrakoot Ghat will be virtually laid.

A special exhibition will highlight the cultural heritage and tourism diversity of Madhya Pradesh, including stalls featuring destinations, tourism units, hospitality brands, homestays, resorts, handicrafts, adventure tourism, and more.

Cultural performances will also be a highlight. At the conclusion of the conclave on July 27, selected guests and participants will be taken on a Familiarization Tour (FAM Tour) to showcase the tourism potential of Rewa and surrounding areas firsthand.

