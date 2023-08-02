MP govt to provide 4th time pay scale to staff on completion of 35 yrs in service

Bhopal, Aug 2 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that the government employees who have completed 35 years in service would be awarded with a fourth-time pay scale.

In a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday, approval was given to implement the Assured Career Promotion Scheme for the same cadres of all departments of the state government.

With this decision, the fourth-time pay scale will be approved from July 1 in case of 35 years or more of government service by the employees.

The State Finance Department was authorised to issue guidelines for the fourth-time pay scale. On acceptance of this pay scale, the estimated expenditure burden on the state government will amount to Rs 250 crore.

In another decision, the state cabinet has decided to impart art training fellowship-2023 to the youth of the state.

In order to promote traditional and tribal folk art, approval was given to provide honorary fellowship of Rs 10,000 to 1,000 youth of the state through the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum for a period of three months. Under this scheme, youth will be imparted training in any one of the arts such as singing, music, dance, theatre, painting and craft etc. in three months.

Approval was given by the state cabinet to establish four new government colleges -- Government Law College Dindori, Government College Narayanganj Mandla, Government College Khirkiya Harda and Government College Khaddi Sidhi.

It has been decided to amend the Madhya Pradesh MSME's Industrial Land and Building Allocation and Management Rules 2021, according to which reservation of 20 per cent plots for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe entrepreneurs in industrial areas as well as provide 50 per cent exemption in premium and development fee to such entrepreneurs.

The cabinet has also decided to establish six new government ITIs in the state. Approval was given for the creation of 114 teaching and 66 administrative posts for these six ITIs.

