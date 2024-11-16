MP: Four arrested for assaulting PSO & driver of UP minister

Bhopal, Nov 16 (IANS) A Personal Security Officer (PSO) and driver of Uttar Pradesh Minister Manohar Lal Mannu Kori were allegedly attacked by a group of local residents in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Saturday.

The minister was on way to attend an event in his native Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) when the incident took place which occurred when the driver of the SUV carrying the minister decided to take a wrong turn, avoiding traffic congestion at Jorasi Ghati area.

Two men on their bikes coming from opposite side blocked the minister’s vehicle, leading to a noisy brawl between the men and the minister’s PSO.

Amid an exchange of heated arguments, the minister’s PSO stepped out of the vehicle and slapped one of them further escalating the situation. The men, being local residents, called villagers for support, leading to a full-blown confrontation between both sides.

Nearly a dozen men arrived at the scene and attacked the minister’s PSO and the vehicle driver. The attackers allegedly took the PSO's service pistol and continued to beat him up in public. The PSO sustained injuries on one of his fingers during the incident.

Local area police were alerted, which reached the spot soon. Seeing the police attackers fled the spot. Subsequently, the minister left with proper escort vehicles for the Lalitpur district. An official said.

A case was subsequently registered against the accused at the Bilauva police station in Gwalior late Friday evening.

Four persons identified as Bunty Yadav, Kaptan Yadav, Bhola and Bhupendra Yadav have been arrested and booked for loot and assault.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.