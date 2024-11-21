MP Congress unit must function from state: Bhanwar Jitendra Singh

Bhopal, Nov 21 (IANS) Congress general secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) should function from the state and not through remote control from Delhi.

Rajasthan-based Congress leader, Singh, who is in charge of Madhya Pradesh Congress, made this assertion after chairing the first meeting of the newly approved state committee for state at party headquarters here in Bhopal on Thursday.

"I want the MP Congress should function from the state, with proper coordination of state-based leaders, and not from Delhi. I come here one in a month to suggest some ideas, and leave them to implement their own," Singh added.

It was the first meeting of MPCC after it was approved by AICC on October 27. Two-day marathon meeting began with the members of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) discussing strategies to strengthen the party and to corner the ruling BJP in the coming days.

However, many senior Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, former state president Arun Yadav and some other prominent leaders were not present in the meeting.

Bhanwar Jitendra Singh said: "Many senior leaders could not attend the meeting because they had to attend programmes already they had fixed. However, they all had conveyed to me before the meeting," Singh added.

When asked, if new Congress state president Jitu Patwari was getting full cooperation from senior leaders from all factions, Singh responded, saying, "Jitu Patwari is PCC head and there is no question about getting support from anyone. Party functions through cooperation of each member," he added.

