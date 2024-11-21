Our people should feel proud of culture & language: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Nov 21 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said that the ruling dispensation in the hill state desires that citizens should be proud of their culture.

Sangma inaugurated the Tri Hills Ensemble in the presence of Arts and Culture Minister, Paul Lyngdoh and Head of India for the Welsh Government, Mitchell Theaker at U Soso Tham Auditorium Shillong.

He said, “We want our people to be proud of our culture, customs and language.”

The third edition of the Tri Hills Ensemble showcased the rich arts, crafts and culture of Meghalaya’s three tribes— Khasi, Jaiñtia and Garo. It also commemorated the observation of Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas.

“The festival is a celebration of our culture, our society and our people. Through this festival, we aim to showcase the rich diversity and cultural identity of our people,” the Chief Minister said, in his inaugural remark.

Talking about the importance of culture, he said: “Culture has a lot of power and potential as it connects us to our roots, our past, our unique identity and distinguishes us from the crowd. As a form of soft power, we are trying as a Government to harness this potential and release it for constructive purposes.”

Sangma further said that the government has envisioned a road map to inspire the younger generation to be proud of the culture and the diversity of the state.

He informed that the government has tailored programmes that promote culture, different forms of art, music, literature and ancient knowledge and wisdom.

He lauded the arts and culture department for taking the initiative to facelift the Captain Williamson Sangma Museum and encouraged the department to use technology for a better immersive experience on the different facets and lives of the people of the state.

“Our events and festivals celebrate the richness of the state,” he emphasised.

He also urged the Department of Education to make it mandatory for education institutes to visit the museum and learn about the rich heritage and diversity of our state.

Talking about the Chief Minister's Research Fellowship program, he said that 50 scholars have been shortlisted, who are already documenting different topics of relevance to the people and culture of the state.

“Our identity is our culture, our pride, it is imperative that we showcase and conserve the wisdom of our forefathers in different fields, and take it to global prominence.”

“The power of culture has the power to connect us with other cultures from around the globe and the convergence of all these aspects would bring and foster the further growth of tourism in the State,” he added.

