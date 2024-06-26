MP CM Mohan Yadav honours Emergency detainees, announces schemes for them

Bhopal, June 26 (IANS) Around 700 'MISA bandis, those who were imprisoned during the Emergency under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act, assembled at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence in Bhopal on Wednesday.

CM Yadav, who returned from Delhi, welcomed the guests with flowers and held one-to-one interactions with them. Many of them narrated their stories about how they were imprisoned during the Emergency in 1975.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, CM Yadav said that India and Pakistan became free from British rule and democracy was established in 1947. India's democracy became more and more strong with the passing decades because the people stood against draconian rule (Emergency).

"Imposing Emergency was an attempt to weaken India's democracy, but lakha of people stood against draconian rule. Those who fought to protect India's democracy, deserve respect and today's programme is a part it," Yadav said.

The CM slammed the Congress led Opposition for fielding K. Suresh against the NDA's Om Birla for the post of the Lok Sabha speaker. Om Brila on Wednesday became the LS Speaker for the second consecutive term.

CM Yadav also announced several welfare schemes for the 'MISA bandis' and their families, including 50 per cent discount on the PM Air Ambulance service.

The state government gives Rs. 30,000 per year as an honorarium to each 'MISA bandi' from Madhya Pradesh. The government pays Rs. 15,000 per year year to the families of those who died.

On Wednesday, the MP BJP organised a state-wide programme to remember that the Emergency was imposed by former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975.

Democracy was strangled and the fundamental rights of the people were curtailed. It is the darkest chapter in the history of seven decades of independent India, it said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.