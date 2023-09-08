MP CM Chouhan chairs senior officials' meet

Bhopal, Sep 8 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday chaired a high-level meeting of senior officials and directed them to work for bringing about development in the state .

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena along with other senior officials heading their respective departments were present in the meeting held at Chief Minister’s

residence.

During the meeting, CM Chouhan gave necessary guidelines regarding law and order situation in the state. He directed officials to continue monitoring the condition of crops, supply of fertilizers, electricity system, and timely payment in beneficiary-oriented schemes.

“District collectors and SPs should coordinate with each other and take necessary action to ensure law and order situation in the state. Strict action would be taken against those creating disturbance,” CM Chouhan said.

He directed officials to review the condition of crops, supply of fertilisers, electricity system, timely payment in beneficiary-oriented schemes, implementation of tap-water schemes and operation of development chariots in the state.

Meanwhile, CM Chouhan also said that ‘Jan Awas Yojana’ will be launched soon in Madhya Pradesh. The scheme would provide home to those who could not avail the benefit of Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY). He had announced

the scheme while addressing the state on August 15.

As per the official data, Madhya Pradesh has created a record in the country in ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna’ (Urban) as it got second position in the category of best-performing states by providing about 6.76 lakh ‘pucca’ houses to beneficiaries in urban areas in the state while 2.78 lakh houses are under progress.

"Under the PMAY (Urban) scheme, a total of 6,75,988 lakh houses have been provided to beneficiaries in urban areas in the state so far against the sanctioned 9,53,933 whereas 2,77,945 ‘pucca’ houses are under progress," said an official.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.