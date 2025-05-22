MP: Cartoonist booked for ‘indecent’ social media posts on RSS and BJP

Indore, May 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Police have booked cartoonist Hemant Malviya for allegedly sharing “indecent” social media posts about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries and BJP leaders.

Action came following a complaint filed at Indore's Lasudiya police station, alleging that Malviya's cartoons about the RSS and BJP leaders shared on his social media accounts (X, and Facebook) are “offensive” and “indecent.”

The complaint also claimed that Malviya was intentionally posting videos and messages on social media to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and tarnish the image of the RSS, according to police.

A senior police official at Indore’s Lasudiya police station told media persons that after receiving a complaint and examining it, it was found that Malviya has shared several videos and cartoons about BJP and RSS functionaries.

The contents posted on Hemant Malviya's Facebook and other social media accounts include comments, cartoons, videos and photos related to Lord Shiva, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS, etc.

To which, the complaint claimed that most of these messages are "objectionable" and "indecent", which were shared deliberately to target the functionaries of the BJP and RSS, and "hurting" the sentiments of Hindus.

According to police, cartoonist has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 196 (acts detrimental to communal harmony), 299 (deliberate act intended to hurt religious sentiments) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to breach peace) and section 67A of Information Technology Act (publication or transmission of material depicting sexually explicit acts in electronic form).

However, police had not yet arrested Malviya, saying that further action would be taken as per the outcome of the investigation.

"We have registered a case, and further investigation is underway. We will take further action based on the outcome of the investigation," the police official added.

Malviya's Facebook profile includes a disclaimer stating all characters in his cartoons are "fictional," and any resemblance to real persons is "coincidental" and based on "viewers' imagination".

