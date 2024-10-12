MP: BJP leaders conspiring to end Narottam Mishra’s career, claims Cong MLA

Bhopal, Oct 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Rajendra Bharati claimed on Saturday that the senior BJP leaders want to end the political career of the former state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

“Every BJP leader wants to end his (Narottam Mishra) political career. No one is in his favour. All are his enemies within the BJP,” alleged Bharati while talking to the media persons.

Bharti was defeated by Narottam Mishra in the Datia Assembly seat in the election held in November last year.

He made these claims while responding to the rumour about his shifting to the BJP, saying that he has no plans of joining the BJP.

“Such rumours are being created by those who until yesterday also wanted to leave the BJP. They are now struggling to save their own political careers," Bharti said.

"If he would join the Congress, we would welcome him," Bharti said without taking Narottam Mishra’s name.

Notably, Narottam Mishra was heading the BJP's new joining team ahead of the Lok Sabha election held earlier this year.

He added that he was approached by some of the BJP leaders about his joining the party. “I have a good relationship with them,” Bharti said.

Narottam Mishra is currently touring the Bhandara and Gondia districts in Maharashtra in the wake of the Assembly elections since he was appointed as cluster in-charge.

