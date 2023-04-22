Two Souls Movie Review

Two Souls is out in theatres. While the title of the film is in English, it is a pakka Telugu film with no relation to any foreign film named similarly. Produced by PKP & Creations and LCC, the film is directed by Shravan.

Plot:

Akhil (Trinadh Varma) grows up with a single parent, staying away from a father with whom he has had emotional issues. When he falls in love with Priya, his future looks bright and happy. But Priya doesn't reciprocate his feelings and grows closer to another man. This leaves Akhil devastated, who now decides to die by suicide. In the process, he meets with a terrible accident and gets bedridden. His soul comes out of the body and starts searching for freedom in company with a young woman named Rupa (Bhavana Sagi).

How do the Akhil-Rupa duo end up in their lives? What thoughts and conversations do they share? That's what the film is about.

Performances:

Trinadh Varma and Bhavana Sagi play full-fledged, soulful characters. There is no emphasis on glamour, as director Shravan is aware of the nature of the script. The drama is enhanced by the effortless acting of the lead pair. There are no escapist elements distracting the viewer. The arc of the two characters receives a fulsome treatment in the form of good dialogue and philosophical underpinnings.

Mounika Reddy, who started out as a YouTuber and has done movies like Bheemla Nayak, has got a well-written role.

Hits:

The drama part

The storyline

Touching dialogues

Emotional scenes

Misses:

Lack of innovation in some scenes.

Lack of appeal to those seeking entertainment.

Analysis:

'Two Souls' is in the zone of films like 'Manu' (2018). You shouldn't expect these films to play to the gallery. They are made for the multiplex audience who have the patience to watch characters evolve over a running time of more than 2 hours.

The pre-climax and climax portions are winsome. Although the first half takes its time to find its feet, the second half is on a strong wicket. Ravi Teja Mahadasyam's character is integral to the story.

The songs composed by Pratik Abhyankar and the BGM done by Anand Nambiar amp up the drama. Shashank Sri Ram's cinematography is able. Sanjay Ganta's lyrics are meaningful.

If you are someone who loves pensive stories with suffering characters, this is for you. The lead pair, as unseen individuals, talk and talk. Without spoon-feeding and exposition, 'Two Souls' conveys its soul.

Verdict:

'Two Souls' is a likable multiplex movie with high-end sensibilities.

Rating: 2.75