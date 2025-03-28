Robinhood Twitter Review: Nithiin’s Heist Comedy Gets Mixed Response!

Mar 28, 2025, 09:40 IST
Tollywood actor Nithiin, who has been struggling with a series of flops, is back with his latest film, Robinhood, aiming for a strong comeback. His recent films—Extra Ordinary Man, Macherla Niyojakavargam, and Maestro—failed at the box office, impacting his market value. Now, all eyes are on Robinhood to see if it can turn the tide in his favor.

A Promising Heist Comedy
Directed by Venky Kudumula, Robinhood is a heist comedy featuring Sreeleela as the female lead. Adding an exciting element to the film, Australian cricketer David Warner makes a special appearance in a crucial role. The promotional material released ahead of the movie generated a positive buzz, and the aggressive marketing campaign further heightened audience anticipation.

With high expectations, Robinhood hit theaters worldwide on March 28. Early screenings, including overseas premieres and first-day, first-show screenings, have already taken place. Social media platforms are abuzz with audience reactions, with netizens sharing their opinions on X (formerly Twitter).

Mixed Reviews on Social Media

Audience reactions to Robinhood have been varied. While some are enjoying the film’s humor and performances, others feel it falls short in certain aspects.

A Decent Entertainer: "The second half is impressive. Except for Sreeleela’s portions, most scenes worked well. David Warner’s cameo in the climax adds fun. The surprise song is a highlight. Overall, a decent commercial entertainer," wrote one user, rating it 2.5 stars.

Not as Engaging as Expected: "The first half was engaging, but the second half felt underwhelming. Compared to Bheeshma, this film doesn’t leave the same impact," tweeted another viewer.

A Family-Friendly Film: "A perfect summer family entertainer. Rajendra Prasad and Nithiin deliver excellent comedy. Venky Kudumula has crafted a simple story with his signature humor and engaging screenplay," praised a netizen, giving the film 3.5 stars.

Good But Not Perfect: "The second half is better than the first. David Warner’s entry got a fantastic response in theaters. Comedy works well, but the song placements could have been better. Overall, a fun watch," shared another viewer.

What’s Next for Robinhood?

With mixed reviews pouring in, Robinhood has sparked debates among moviegoers. While some appreciate its comedy and performances, others feel it could have been better. It remains to be seen how the film performs at the box office in the coming days.

