MotoGP 2024 finale set for Barcelona-Catalunya following Valencia flood

Madrid, Nov 5 (IANS) MotoGP on Tuesday confirmed that the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will host the 2024 season finale from November 15 to 17. This change comes after the original event scheduled in Valencia was cancelled due to catastrophic flooding in the region, which has deeply affected the local community. The decision to shift the venue to Barcelona was made with careful consideration of the circumstances and the need to support the affected areas.

A statement from MotoGP highlighted the logistical advantages of the Barcelona circuit, noting, “MotoGP requested the authorities to race in Barcelona as it was the best possible choice. The track is the easiest option for fans who were already planning to attend the MotoGP season finale. The location and circuit are also the most efficient choice, providing a close to seamless alternative for personnel and logistics.”

The season finale in Barcelona promises to be an exhilarating showdown, especially for two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, who is in a fierce title race against Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin. With only 24 points separating them—Martin leading with 485 points to Bagnaia's 461—the stakes could not be higher.

The pressure is on Bagnaia, who recently reduced Martin’s lead by securing a crucial victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang.

The upcoming race weekend is particularly significant for Martin, as he has the chance to clinch the championship by winning the sprint race on November 16. With his exceptional performance throughout the season, the Spanish rider is well-positioned to secure his first MotoGP title.

