Moscow's air defence repels Ukrainian drone attacks

Moscow, Jan 24 (IANS) Moscow's air defence systems were actively engaged in repelling a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks in the early hours of Friday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Drone attacks occurred in multiple locations surrounding Moscow, including the Kolomna and Ramensky urban districts, southeast of the capital, where air defence forces successfully intercepted the drones, Sobyanin wrote.

Preliminary reports indicate no significant damage or casualties from falling debris. Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to the affected sites, he wrote.

In the Podolsk urban district, two additional drones were shot down by air defence systems as they approached Moscow. Russian forces also neutralized a drone in the Troitsky Administrative District and another in the Shchyolkovo urban district of Moscow, according to the mayor.

As a precautionary measure, temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were imposed at Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports.

Earlier this week, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council claimed that Ukraine's military had attacked a Russian aviation plant in Smolensk region in western Russia.

Kovalenko said on Tuesday that the plant participates in the production of military aircraft, particularly Su-25 attack aircraft, and is also involved in the overhaul and maintenance of aviation equipment.

"This plant is closely connected to other enterprises of the Russian defence industry, supplying components or participating in cooperation to create modern aviation systems," he said.

Kovalenko did not disclose the means used in the attack.

Separately, drones have also attacked an oil depot in Russia's western Voronezh region, the Ukrayinska Pravda media outlet reported.

