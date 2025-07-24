MoS Pabitra Margherita arrives in South Africa for G20 meeting

Johannesburg, July 24 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, arrived at Kruger National Park in South Africa's Mpumalanga on Thursday to attend G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting.

Margherita stated that he is looking forward to "meaningful engagements" with stakeholders from G20 members and invited nations to discuss key development issues faced by the world.

The G20 Development Working Group Ministerial Meeting is scheduled to take place at Kruger National Park on July 24-25. South Africa holds the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2024, to November 30, 2025. The theme for South Africa’s G20 Presidency is 'Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.'

The G20 comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the European Union, and the African Union. The African Union became a part of the G20 grouping during India's Presidency in 2023.

In a post shared on X, Margherita stated, "Arrived at Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, South Africa, to attend #G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting under the South African G20 Presidency. Looking forward to meaningful engagements with stakeholders from G20 members and invited countries to discuss key development issues facing the world."

Margherita arrived in Mpumalanga after concluding his visit to Lesotho. On Tuesday, he called on Lesotho Prime Minister Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane and held discussions on deepening bilateral cooperation across many sectors.

"Honoured to call on the Prime Minister of Lesotho, Right Hon’ble Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane. Conveyed greetings from PM Shri narendramodi ji. Had meaningful discussions on deepening India-Lesotho bilateral cooperation across key sectors," Margherita posted on X.

Pabitra Margherita, on Monday, held discussions with Lesotho's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Lejone Mpotjoan, on expanding the multifaceted bilateral relationship. He also met the Indian diaspora in the landlocked Southern African nation, appreciating their valuable contributions towards deepening people-to-people connections and cultural ties between the two countries.

"Pleased to meet the vibrant Indian diaspora in Lesotho. Grateful for their warm welcome and their contributions in strengthening the people-to-people and cultural ties between India and Lesotho," Margherita posted on X.

The MoS was on Sunday warmly received by Thabang Lekhela, Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Lesotho, on his arrival in the city of Maseru of the African Kingdom. He reached Lesotho after concluding a successful visit to Eswatini.

