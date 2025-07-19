MoS Margherita in South Africa to attend G20 Development Ministerial Meeting

Johannesburg, July 19 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita reached the South African city of Johannesburg as he commenced the second leg of his visit to the Kingdom of Lesotho.

“High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar welcomed the Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Pabitra Margherita at the Johannesburg airport. Minister of State is on a 3 nation official visit i.e. Eswatini, Lesotho & South Africa,” High Commission of India, Pretoria, South Africa & concurrently accredited to Lesotho posted on X.

In the Kingdom of Lesotho, Margherita is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on King Letsie III and the Prime Minister, Samuel Matekane.

He will hold bilateral meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, along with several key ministers, including those responsible for Information, Communications, Science, Technology & Innovation, Education & Training, and Labour and Employment.

Earlier on Friday, MoS Margherita concluded a successful visit to Eswatini, where he held meetings with several top leaders of the landlocked Southern African country, discussing the deepening of bilateral ties between both nations.

“Delighted to meet the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Pholile Dlamini Shakantu. Had in-depth and fruitful discussions covering the entire gamut of India–Eswatini relations. Look forward to deepening ties between our two countries,” Margherita posted on X.

Later, the MoS also met Mduduzi Matsebula, Minister of Health of Eswatini, and held fruitful discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the health sector.

Margherita also held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Eswatini, Russell Mmiso Dlamini, as both leaders exchanged views on enhancing bilateral ties and exploring new avenues of cooperation across various sectors.

“Good evening, Eswatini. Today, we were honoured to receive a courtesy visit from India's Minister of State for External Affairs,Pabitra Margherita, at the Private and Cabinet Office. The meeting focused on strengthening the existing relations we have enjoyed for over 50 years as well as possible areas of further cooperation,” the PM of Eswatini posted on X after the meeting.

“The visiting Minister conveyed a message of goodwill to His Majesty the King for the warm hospitality and meaningful engagement they had at Lozitha Palace yesterday. India remains one of Eswatini's loyal partners, and they have cooperated with us across several sectors, including in education and Healthcare,” the post added.

The multi-nation official visit of the MoS to the African continent is part of India’s broader diplomatic engagement with African nations and is aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation, exploring new avenues of partnership, and representing India at the upcoming G20 Development Ministerial Meeting (DMM) in South Africa.

