MoS Margherita, Panama's minister review progress in bilateral ties

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita held a meeting with Panama's Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Carlos Arturo Hoyos, in New Delhi on Wednesday, reviewing progress in bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Margherita expressed India's support for Panama's forthcoming Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In a post on X, Margherita stated, "Delighted to meet Vice Minister Carlos Hoyos of Panama. Reviewed progress in India-Panama relations. Conveyed our best wishes and support for Panama's forthcoming Presidency of the UNSC."

Hoyos arrived in India on an official visit to promote investments, infrastructure projects and explore the creation of a pharmaceutical hub in Panama, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Panama said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Hoyos arrived in New Delhi on an official visit to promote investments, infrastructure projects, and explore the creation of a pharmaceutical hub in Panama. He was received by Indian authorities and the Panamanian ambassador to that country," Panama's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

"His agenda includes meetings with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce, the Indian Institute of Technology, business leaders from the energy and logistics sectors, and the International Solar Alliance, as well as engagements to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation," it added.

Earlier in May, top politicians and several prominent personalities from Panama attended a reception hosted by Ambassador of India to Panama Sumit Seth for the Indian Parliamentary delegation led by ⁦⁦Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. At the event, Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez publicly spoke against terrorism and extended the Central American country's full support to India following the heinous April 22 Pahalgam attack.

"Our trip ended with a spectacular reception hosted by Ambassador Seth for the diplomatic corps and influential Panamanian personalities. The Foreign Minister spoke, as did his Vice-Minister, Carlos Hoyos in strong sympathy for India, expressing support for our fight against terrorism and for enhancing the close cooperation between our two countries," Tharoor posted on X.

As delegates, diplomats and others posed for photographs with the visiting delegation, Tharoor said that it was "great to meet and engage" with a cross-section of the diplomatic community in Panama at the Ambassador's reception.

During the visit, the Indian Parliamentary delegation called on Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino at the Presidential Palace in Panama City. During the meeting, President Mulino underlined Panama's support for India and opposition to terrorism.

IANS

int/akl/as

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.