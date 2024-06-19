More protests against Netanyahu's govt in Israel

Tel Aviv, June 19 (IANS/DPA) Thousands of people again protested in Israel against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and in favour of the release of hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrators near the Knesset, the Parliament, in Jerusalem called for new elections, according to Israeli media reports on Tuesday.

Tuesday is the third day in a row that anti-government demonstrations have taken place in the country.

Further demonstrations are planned for the coming days.

There have been repeated mass protests against the leadership in Israel for months.

Many Israelis accuse Netanyahu of bowing to the demands of his ultra-orthodox coalition partners and therefore also of thwarting a deal to release the hostages held by Hamas.

Some Ministers are against an agreement with the Islamist organisation, as it would also provide for a ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, blames the Palestinian Islamist organisation Hamas and its intransigent stance for the stagnation in the indirect negotiations.

Recently, more and more people in Israel have been attending mass demonstrations against the leadership. There has been increasing criticism because medical staff at the protests have been prevented from working by the police or injured by the use of water cannons.

On Monday evening, clashes broke out between demonstrators and police outside the Prime Minister's private residence in Jerusalem. Several people were injured. The police also arrested several demonstrators.

