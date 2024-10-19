Mongolia emphasises snow leopard protection

Ulan Bator, Oct 19 (IANS) Mongolia organised a series of activities on Saturday to underscore the importance of protecting the rare snow leopard in anticipation of International Snow Leopard Day, which is observed annually on October 23.

The events, organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Mongolia, took place in Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia.

Activities included a photography exhibition showcasing stunning images of snow leopards, an informative quiz about these endangered animals, a competition to imitate a snow leopard, and public information sessions on the species' role in maintaining ecological balance, as well as the penalties for poaching.

According to the WWF-Mongolia, Mongolia is home to the world's second-largest population of snow leopards, following China.

It is estimated that around 1,000 adult snow leopards inhabit the country, covering an area of approximately 328,900 square kilometers across the Altai, Sayan, and Khangai mountain ranges.

Major threats to snow leopards in Mongolia include increasing poaching for their bones and conflicts with local herders, who often retaliate against the cats for attacks on livestock, Xinhua news agency reported.

The above-mentioned activities aim to raise awareness about the urgent need for effective conservation measures to protect these magnificent animals and their habitats, according to the organiser.

