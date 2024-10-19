Egyptian president calls for political will, international pressure to restore regional security

Cairo, Oct 19 (IANS) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday highlighted the joint mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, saying that "achieving meaningful progress requires political will from all parties as well as intensive international pressure."

Sisi made the remarks while discussing regional issues in Cairo with the visiting delegation from the US House of Representatives, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, emphasizing the importance of preventing the conflict from spreading and escalating into a wider regional war, according to the statement.

He stressed the necessity to end the ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon, urging hostage exchanges and large-scale humanitarian assistance to address the worsening and catastrophic humanitarian crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The establishment of an independent Palestinian state is the key to defusing regional tensions and reaching true and sustainable peace and security," he said.

Members of the US congressional delegation commended Egypt's role, as well as Sisi's ongoing efforts to establish peace and stability. They also reiterated the US support for Egypt and its commitment to continuing consultations and coordination on various issues, in order to contribute to regional and international peace and security.

