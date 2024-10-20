Money laundering case: ED brings ex-RJD MLA Gulab Yadav to Patna

Patna, Oct 20 (IANS) Former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Delhi, was brought to Patna on Saturday.

While speaking to the media at Patna airport, Yadav maintained his innocence, claiming that he had been framed for political reasons. Yadav was apprehended on Friday at a luxurious resort in connection with a money laundering case.

In addition to Yadav, IAS officer Sanjeev Hans has also been arrested by the ED as part of the same investigation.

There are a total of 13 accused in the case, and only Yadav and Hans are among those apprehended so far. After arriving in Patna, Yadav was taken to the ED office, and following a medical examination, he will be sent to Beur Jail.

Addressing the media, Yadav reiterated his stance, saying, "I am innocent, I have been framed for political reasons. The public will give a reply to those people in the elections who have implicated us."

When asked by reporters about who had implicated him, former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav refrained from naming anyone, merely reiterating that he was framed for political reasons.

Yadav is currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged involvement in a money laundering case.

According to ED sources, Gulab Yadav is suspected of owning benami (undisclosed assets) properties worth crores of rupees. Investigators also found over Rs 4 crore in Yadav's bank account, reportedly linked to expenses incurred during the parliamentary elections.

Yadav had contested the Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha elections on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket but was unsuccessful in 2019. The ED is now probing the financial details related to this election.

Additionally, a woman advocate in Lucknow has accused both IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former MLA Gulab Yadav of sexual harassment. The victim has lodged a formal complaint of rape against them, further complicating the legal troubles facing Yadav and Hans as the investigation continues.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.