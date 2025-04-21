Monday's Serie A, Primavera 1 fixtures postponed following Pope Francis' demise

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Following the death of Pope Francis, all Italian football fixtures scheduled for Monday have been postponed.

Pope Francis, suffering from respiratory ailments and pneumonia, died at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican said in a statement Monday afternoon (IST).

"Following the passing of His Holiness, Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A can confirm that today's league games in Serie A and Primavera 1 have been postponed. The date of the rearranged fixtures will be announced in due course," the Serie A statement read.

Several European football clubs have also mourned the demise of the leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

Defending Italian champions, Inter Milan said, "FC Internazionale Milano mourns the passing of Pope Francis, a man of faith, humility and discourse, who touched the hearts of us all."

AS Roma joined in mourning the passing of Pope Francis, "A loss that deeply saddens our city and the entire world. His faith, humility, courage and dedication touched the hearts of millions, making him a moral compass of our time and beyond.

"His legacy of peace and solidarity will remain an enduring example. Our thoughts go out to all those who continue to be inspired by his unwavering values of communication and brotherhood," it said.

"Real Madrid C. F, its president, and its board of directors deeply regret the passing of Pope Francis. Real Madrid would like to express its condolences to the entire Catholic community on the loss of a historic and universal figure.

"During his pontificate, characterised by the scale of his immense legacy, Pope Francis has represented an enormous spirit of solidarity and support for the most disadvantaged and vulnerable people. May he rest in peace," the La Liga club said in a statement.

FC Barcelona also expressed its condolences on the death of Pope Francis.

The International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, also shared a condolence message on the passing of Pope Francis, "With the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, we are losing a great friend and supporter of the Olympic Movement. His support for the peace and solidarity mission of the Olympic Games and the many refugee initiatives of the IOC has been unwavering. R.I.P," Bach said.

World Taekwondo expressed its deepest sorrow on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis and extended heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community.

"Pope Francis was a beacon of peace, compassion, and unity, who transcended religious and cultural boundaries with his humility and unwavering commitment to humanity. World Taekwondo had the honour of building a meaningful relationship with His Holiness, who recognised the power of sport in promoting social harmony and hope," it said in a statement.

“Pope Francis was a moral compass to the world and a true friend to the World Taekwondo community. We were honoured by his support and inspired by his vision of peace through compassion and action. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who believe in the transformative power of sport," said World Taekwondo president Chungwon Choue.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.