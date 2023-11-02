Moitra is trying to set wrong narrative in public, today is darkest day for democracy: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday hit back at the Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who walked out of the Parliament's Ethics Committee meeting accusing it of asking “unethical” and “personal questions” saying that she is trying to set a wrong narrative and dubbed her actions as a darkest day for democracy.

Speaking to the media at his residence here, Dubey said, "I and Dehadrai went there as witnesses and Moitra went as an accused. However, she gave interviews and quoted what happened inside the committee of ethics."

He said that she tried to set a wrong narrative in the public. "What happened today is the darkest day of parliamentary history...," Dubey said while referring to the walkout by Moitra and some Opposition members of the committee.

Discussing the charges under the "cash-for-Parliament questions" allegations against the MP from Krishnanagar parliamentary seat, the BJP MP from Jharkhand's Godda said, "No power in the world can save Moitra. As parliamentarians, we are sad that we are part of a Parliament where people take money to ask questions."

"They are unable to digest that a person from the Scheduled Caste, Vinod Sonkar, has become the Chairman of the Ethics Committee and they are making unnecessary statements against him," he said, defending the chairman.

Earlier in the day Mahua Moitra walked out of the committee meeting along with Opposition MPs, questioning the way the meeting was conducted.

A visibly upset Moitra, while lashing out at the Ethics Committee said that they were asking filthy and unethical questions and also wanted to know if she had tears in her eyes (due to the line of questioning).

Moitra had appeared before the Ethics Committee on Thursday after she was summoned for the second time in connection with the charges against her.

As per sources, the members were not asking relevant and proper questions. The source said that she was asked by the committee members which days she was travelling and with whom, which was opposed by the Opposition MPs.

Soon after the questioning began Moitra was seen walking out angrily along with the Opposition MPs of the parliamentary Ethics Committee meeting.

Moitra on Wednesday had written to the Ethics Committee demanding to cross-examine complainant and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

The Ethics Committee is probing BJP MP Dubey's allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha on businessman Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Hiranandani.

On last Thursday, Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the panel against Moitra.

