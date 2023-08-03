Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Spain's Hector Yuste

Kolkata, Aug 3 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Thursday strengthened their star-studded lineup with the signing of Spain's Hector Yuste.

The Spaniard will join the Mariners ahead of the new season from the Cypriot top division club AC Omonia, where he won the Cypriot Cup twice and the Cypriot Super Cup in 2021.

During his time with Omonia, Yuste also played in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League group stages. The 35-year-old central defender, who can also operate as a defensive midfielder, brings plenty of playing experience with him.

Yuste also plied his trade in several Spanish clubs like Granada, Mallorca, and Racing Santander, to name a few. His addition to the team is expected to significantly bolster the Kolkata side.

"Mohun Bagan Super Giant are one of the historic clubs in India. They were also the champions of the previous season. I have come to know that this club has one of the best popularities and fanbases in the country. Many Spanish coaches and players have gained recognition by playing in India. I am truly excited about donning the Green and Maroon jersey. I'll strive to give my best for the club to achieve more success," Yuste said.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando feels Yuste's experience and leadership qualities will greatly benefit Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

"Hector (Yuste) is an experienced player who has enjoyed success in the Spanish first division. I have had the chance to watch him play, and I believe that his experience and leadership qualities will greatly benefit Mohun Bagan Super Giant," Ferrando said.

