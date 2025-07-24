Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Abhishek Singh Tekcham on four-year deal from Punjab FC

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Mohun Bagan Super Giant have confirmed the signing of India full-back Abhishek Singh Tekcham from Punjab FC on a four-year deal ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Mahun Bagan sealed the high-profile transfer, pipping arch-rivals East Bengal and FC Goa, who were also vying for the 22-year-old’s services. As Abhishek’s transfer value crossed Rs 6 crore, both East Bengal and FC Goa pulled out, leaving Mohun Bagan to secure the talented defender.

"When history calls, you answer in Green and Maroon," the ISL champions posted on X, welcoming their latest acquisition.

Mohun Bagan, who completed a double last season by winning both the ISL Shield and Cup, parted ways with Ashique Kuruniyan this summer, leaving a void at left wing-back that Abhishek is likely to fill. He is also capable of operating on the right flank, providing competition for Asish Rai.

Speaking about his decision to join Mohun Bagan, Abhishek said, “I received offers from several big clubs in the country. But the reason I chose Mohun Bagan Super Giant is because it is the No. 1 club in the country. You win championships at Mohun Bagan. You win trophies. You chase dreams. Their continuous trophy-winning journey inspired me to join them. This club is always in the title race. I also dream of winning titles in the club’s jersey.”

Abhishek enjoyed a standout 2024–25 ISL season with Punjab FC, making 22 appearances, creating eight chances and impressing with his energetic runs and defensive solidity, winning 86 duels and eight aerial battles. His performances earned him a call-up to the Indian senior national team under coach Manolo Marquez.

“While playing for Punjab, I won the I-League. But I have not won the premier competitions in the country - the ISL and the Shield - yet. I hope I’ll be able to fulfil that dream by playing for Mohun Bagan,” he added.

“Many top stars of Indian football are here. Training and playing with them will benefit me. Though I have played for India, I aim to play in the AFC Championship. That’s a dream I want to fulfil.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.