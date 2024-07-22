Mohun Bagan SG sign Australian striker Jamie Maclaren

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Defending ISL Shield champions Mohun Bagan Super Giants have successfully completed the signing of prolific Australian striker Jamie Macalren on a four-year deal.

The 30-year old is the all-time leading scorer of the A-league, Australia's first division with 154 goals to his name.

"I've watched a lot of Indian football, starting from the Iain Hume era, which was broadcast on Australian sports channels. There have been some world-class players in the ISL. The main reasons I chose Mohun Bagan are their incredible history and their trophy ambitions, which align with mine. I’ve won a lot in Australia, and I’m looking forward to contributing to an already successful group of staff and players,” said Maclaren to MBSG media team.

Maclaren is regarded as one of the best Austalian strikers in the game and was a regular part of the national team with his latest appearance coming in the 2026 FIFA WC Qualifiers. He was also a part of the Australian squad that lost to Argentina in the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA WC Qualifier, Maclaren made an appearance in the game off the bench.

"I've watched the Kolkata derby before, and seeing over 60,000 fans in our stadium is amazing. Derbies are always special for the fans, who create an incredible atmosphere. I’m here to be part of an already successful squad and club. My goal is to help achieve even more success and continue the story of being the best football club in India."

Macalren's addition to the squad makes him the fourth Aussie player in the Mohun Bagan squad further bolstering the chemistry of the team. The striker will be registered outside the salary cap alongside Apuia and is reported to have been offered a deal which would make him one of the highest paid players in the league.

"I've had the pleasure of playing alongside and against Dimitri Petratos and Jason Cummings. Dimi is a brave creator on the ball, making the right passes for his strikers. I know he’ll provide many assists for me and score plenty of goals himself. My success in the A-League, with five Golden Boots and being the all-time top scorer, comes down to my hard work during the week and understanding my teammates' movements. Goals will come when I’m happy, fit, and in rhythm. Another reason I came here is the team’s commitment to continued success, which excites me to be part of a winning culture," he added.

"To our fans, I can’t wait to represent this badge, this city, and fight every game! Scoring the first goal will be an incredible feeling. I know the high standards on and off the pitch, and I will give my best every day so we can celebrate more trophies together! My birthday coincides with a significant day in Mohun Bagan’s history, making it an honor to share the 29th. I hope to see my jersey in the crowd. Let’s go!," concluded the Aussie striker.

