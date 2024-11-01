'Modi Ki Guarantee' a cruel joke on 140 crore Indians: Kharge retorts to PM Modi's 'unfulfilled' poll promises jibe

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress over "unfulfilled" poll promises, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hit back, saying 'Modi Ki Guarantee' is "a cruel joke" on 140 crore Indians.

Taking to X, Kharge wrote: “Narendra Modi ji, Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot & Publicity are the 5 adjectives which best describe your Govt! Your drumbeating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt! On May 16, 2024, you had also claimed that you took inputs from more than 20 lakh people for the road map for 2047. RTI filed in PMO declined to put forth details, exposing your LIES!|

"The 'B' in BJP stands for Betrayal, while the 'J' stands for JUMLA!" the Congress President added.

He further attacked the Modi government on several issues including unemployment, inflation etc.

Asking what happened to 2 crore jobs per year promised by the BJP government, Kharge said: "Why is India's Unemployment Rate at a 45-year high? Why are stampedes witnessed wherever there are vacancies for a handful of jobs? Who is responsible for 70 paper leaks in 7 years? Who snatched 5 Lakh Govt jobs by selling stake in PSUs?"

On inflation, the Congress leader asked: "Why have the household savings plunged to a 50-year low? Why has the cost of a common thali increased by 52 per cent in just last year? TOP — Tomato Prices increased by 247 per cent, Potato by 180 per cent and Onion by 60 per cent? Who levied GST on essential food items such as Milk, Curd, Atta, and Dal? Who is penalising the Middle Class through LTCG by indulging in Tax Terrorism?"

Asking what happened to Acche Din, Kharge said: "Rupee is at an all-time low. Is it in the ICU or in Margdarshak Mandal? Your Govt has borrowed Rs 150 lakh+ crores in the past 10 years, amounting to a debt of Rs 1.5 lakh on every Indian. MSMEs have been destroyed through DeMO + Flawed GST".

"Economic Inequality is at a 100-year-high. Average Growth is below 6 per cent in this lost decade, while during UPA it was 8 per cent. Private Investment is at a 20-year low, while average growth in Manufacturing is just 3.1 per cent in the past decade, while it was 7.85 during Congress-UPA, flopping tall claims of 'Make in India'!”

The Congress President also claimed that India’s rank in the Global Hunger Index is 105 (2024), while its rank in the UN Human Development Index is 134 and the Global Gender Gap Index is 129.

He further sought to know why the Centre gave a clean chit to China post-Galwan, "Red Carpet" for Chinese investments and "ruining" relations with every neighbouring country.

"JUMLA of doubling Income of Farmers by 2022. Refusing Legal Guarantee for MSP. GST on 35 Farm articles. Turning permanent recruitment to Armed Forces to a temporary one through Agnipath! Modi ji, before finger-pointing, please note that - MODI KI GUARANTEE is a cruel joke on 140 Crore Indians!"

Earlier in the day, PM Modi slammed the Congress for "unfulfilled" poll promises and said that the fiscal health of the Congress-ruled states is turning from bad to worse.

"The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people!" PM Modi said in a post on X on Friday.

He claimed that the developmental trajectory of Congress-ruled states is worse.

