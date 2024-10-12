Modi govt is their biggest enemy: Manoj Tiwari's reply to Kharge's 'terrorist' charge

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday fiercely countered Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's 'terrorist' charge against his party and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is their biggest enemy.

Tiwari's retort to the Congress chief came on the back of the latter's remarks wherein he dubbed the BJP as a 'terrorist' party, and accused it of harassing and humiliating those from the weaker and backward sections.

Speaking to IANS, the BJP MP from North East Delhi constituency said: "If there is any government that has zero tolerance against terrorism, corruption, mafiadom, it is the BJP. Today, they (Congress) must see and ask themselves as to why there are no terror attacks in Mumbai, where the stone pelters of Kashmir have vanished and why no bomb blast takes place under Modi government."

"There were regular incidents under the UPA but are no longer the case now," he added.

Kharge kicked up a major row this morning, as he took umbrage over 'urban Naxal' charge at the Congress party and dubbed BJP, a party of terrorists.

The Congress chief, speaking to mediapersons in Kalaburagi, lashed out at the BJP and accused it of inciting hatred among communities, tormenting the tribal people and also organising lynching attacks.

"Their party is a terrorist party. They indulge in lynching and attacking. They urinate on the people of the SC community. The tribals are raped by them. Theirs is a terrorist party. They support those who indulge in all these acts," Kharge said.

Manoj Tiwari also reacted to a Saamna editorial, which tore into Congress over Haryana Assembly polls defeat and said: "Those within the INDIA bloc want to get rid of the Congress party. After Haryana election results, everyone is cursing the Congress. The very basis of their alliance is their personal interest and not any concern for the country. Congress is a sinking ship."

Saamna, a mouthpiece of Shiv Sena (UBT) in an article, said that Congress has the art of turning a won innings into a loss.

"Arrogance and over-confidence of local Congress leaders led to the party’s defeat," it said, echoing the popular perception after the 'surprising' results.

