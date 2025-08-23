MLC parent company terms USA Cricket’s termination of agreement ‘unlawful’ and ‘wrongful’

San Francisco, Aug 23 (IANS) USA Cricket (USAC) has ended its commercial agreement with American Cricket Enterprises (ACE), the parent company of Major League Cricket (MLC), which recently completed its third season.

While ACE has called the termination "unlawful" and "wrongful", stating that it has fully complied with its contractual obligations, USAC cited multiple breaches spanning financial, infrastructural and governance commitments as the reason for the split. ACE maintains there are "no grounds" for the agreement to be terminated.

"The breaches span critical areas, including financial commitments, infrastructure development, organizational structural and governance responsibilities," the USAC release said.

Venu Pisike, USAC Board chairman, further said, "USA Cricket entered into this partnership with ACE in good faith, with the shared vision of building sustainable infrastructure, providing competitive opportunities for our athletes, and creating commercial growth for the sport in America. We are supportive for the growth and success of Major League Cricket and Minor League Cricket. But, when it comes to USA Cricket, ACE has consistently failed to meet its obligations under the agreement, which has jeopardised the broader development of cricket in United States.

"After years of engagement and repeated breach notices, USA Cricket has no choice but to terminate this agreement to protect the best interests of the sport and its stakeholders. Additionally, we also raised concerns around the circumstances under which ACE was given the contract and the usage of USA Cricket intellectual property.

"USA Cricket is resolute in ensuring that American cricket has a strong, sustainable future. We will continue to work closely with the International Cricket Council, domestic stakeholders, and partners to deliver on this vision."

The release further said USAC is open to "renewed discussions" with ACE for new terms and conditions that ensure "full alignment with the organization's vision and long-term development objectives, including support for national team programs, player development, and grassroots initiatives."

In reply to allegations levelled by the UASC, the ACE in its statement said, "Since 2019, American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) and its affiliates have invested more than USD $150 million into growing cricket in the United States. ACE’s work has created unprecedented opportunities for players, strengthened the cricketing community nationwide, and propelled the future of the sport."

"ACE is disappointed that USAC has selfishly chosen, on the eve of the 2025 MiLC (Minor League Cricket) season, to wrongfully terminate its agreement with ACE. USAC's conduct undermines the hard work and dedication of all players, staff and team personnel involved in U.S. cricket, and the continued development of the sport in this country. It also jeopardises MiLC, men's, women's and youth national team activities, and preparations for upcoming ICC events and the LA28 Olympics.

"ACE has fully complied with its contractual obligations under its agreement with USAC. USAC has no grounds to terminate the agreement. Indeed, based on information that has come to light, USAC may have been advised against terminating the agreement.

"ACE is prepared to take all necessary steps to protect its stakeholders, safeguard the progress it has made over the last seven years, and ensure the long-term success of cricket in the U.S.," it added.

Last month, the ICC proposed that the USAC Board step down as part of a roadmap for Olympic certification ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Acting on the recommendation of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), the ICC began efforts to "reset" and revamp USAC’s leadership and governance structure.

USAC and ACE launched Major League Cricket (MLC) in 2023 with six teams, three owned by IPL franchises and another backed by an investor group that includes Delhi Capitals’ owners. The first two seasons were staged in Morrisville (North Carolina) and Dallas (Texas), before expanding to Lauderhill (Florida) and Oakland (California).

