MLAs should make proper use of iPads: Rajasthan Speaker

Jaipur, Feb 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani expressed his disappointment in the House on Thursday over the improper use of iPads installed on the desks of all MLAs.

Despite repeated instructions, he noted, that many legislators were not utilising the devices as intended.

He observed that some MLAs were using the iPads as mere stands, while others had placed papers on them, causing damage. He urged the members to recognise these as valuable digital tools rather than ordinary objects.

"These are not stands, they are technical devices meant for digital use," he emphasised.

Calling MLAs to use iPads responsibly, like personal belongings, he reminded them to follow the training guidelines for using the iPads.

He also instructed them not to lock the device, not to connect mobile phones to them and not to use them as a stand.

"These are delicate and expensive items, installed with great effort at a cost of Rs 16 to 17 crore. Treat them as you would your personal belongings at home," he urged.

Further, the Speaker, also announced that for the first time in the history of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, a 20-hour debate has been scheduled for the general discussion on the 2025-26 income-expenditure estimates.

Previously, debates lasted three days with a government response on the fourth day.

However, based on the initiative of the Speaker and recommendations from the Working Advisory Committee, the debate will now span four days, with the government's response on the fifth day.

Devnani highlighted that this change was made considering requests from MLAs of the 16th Legislative Assembly, allowing a larger number of members to participate in the discussion.

"This new tradition will give more MLAs a chance to express their views and contribute to meaningful discussions," he stated.

