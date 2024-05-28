M.K. Stalin to attend INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi on June 1

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and President of DMK M.K. Stalin will attend the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on June 1.

The meeting has been called by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The INDIA bloc is yet to decide on its Prime Minister candidate and it is most likely that this topic will come up for discussion during the meeting.

M.K. Narasimhan, Political Analyst and Director of the Centre for Electoral Studies, Coimbatore told IANS that during the two UPA governments, the DMK played an important role and Late Kalaignar Karunanidhi was a decisive figure in the formation of both UPA governments.

He said that DMK would again be a crucial member of the bloc and M.K. Stalin would play an important role if the INDIA bloc reaches the magical figure of 272 or even if the results led to a hung position.

DMK contested all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu in the 2019 Lok Sabha election where they managed to win 38 seats.

