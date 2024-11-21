Mizoram gets new Chief Secretary

Aizawl, Nov 21 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday appointed Khilli Ram Meena, a 1993 batch IAS officer, as the new Chief Secretary of Mizoram, officials here said.

Meena, an Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre IAS officer, succeeds Renu Sharma, who retired on October 31.

According to a Mizoram government official, Meena, currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs, would take over charge from acting Chief Secretary H. Lalengmawia, a 2005 batch IAS.

Born on December 4, 1967, in Rajasthan, Meena holds a master's degree in history and joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1993.

The Mizoram government had earlier requested the Centre to appoint Vumlunmang Vualnam, a 1992 batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre, as the state's chief secretary.

However, the MHA reportedly declined the request.

Vualnam is currently the Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma during his recent visit to New Delhi, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ask him to relieve Vualnam to replace Renu Sharma.

Vualnam, has earlier held several important positions within the Central government, including as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Company Affairs.

Vualnam has also served in various key roles in the Manipur government and was an advisor to the executive director at the World Bank before he was appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2023.

The Chief Minister earlier appreciated the performance of the former Chief Secretary Renu Sharma. She was also the AGMUT cadre IAS officer of the 1988 batch.

Lalduhoma, in a post on X, had said: "Farewell to Mizoram Chief Secretary Dr. Renu Sharma, IAS on her retirement. She took on the role of CS on November 2, 2021. Her commitment has greatly impacted our state. Wishing her health and happiness in this new chapter of life. Thank you for your invaluable contributions !"

