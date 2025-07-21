Mizoram CM launches portal to connect with Mizo people living abroad

Aizawl, July 21 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday launched the ‘Mizo DiasporaHub’ to connect with Mizo people living in different parts of the world.

Launching the Mizo DiasporaHub, developed by the Mizo Diaspora Cell, Chief Minister’s Office, in collaboration with LushAITech, the Chief Minister said that as a people’s government committed to innovation and good governance, the state has introduced several digital platforms for enhanced citizen engagement and service delivery.

He emphasised that strong and sustained engagement with Mizo communities abroad is vital, and through this platform, the government aims to strengthen those bonds.

The Mizo Diaspora Cell, newly formed under the Chief Minister’s Office, would coordinate, support and maintain connections with Mizos living outside Mizoram as well as India.

The Chief Minister urged all Mizo welfare associations and groups around the world to register on the portal and make use of its features.

Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer-turned-politician, added that the government is ready to extend help to those in need, especially in difficult situations abroad.

The portal also allows welfare associations to communicate with each other and access helpful tools, which will aid in collective action and better coordination.

He expressed his appreciation for LushAITech, which developed the portal with the help of the Diaspora Cell, without significant government expenditure.

Vanlaldina Fanai, Chairman of the Diaspora Cell, shared that the cell was formed on June 11, 2024, and its initial mandate was to track and respond to challenges faced by Mizos abroad.

He highlighted the difficulties many face when migrating through irregular channels or falling prey to exploitation.

Fanai called for responsible migration and closer ties with the homeland.

He also acknowledged the support of key departments including the Ministry of External Affairs, Home Department, SP (CID and Crime Branch), and Law and Judicial Department.

The Mizo DiasporaHub is now open for registration by welfare associations, and individual registration will begin soon.

The portal would serve as a central hub where users can locate welfare associations, identify gathering locations, find contact information of office bearers, and even use AI-enabled features such as automatic translation and SOS alerts.

The portal is now available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and as a web version, officials said.

