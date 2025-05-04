Mitchell Owen replaces injured Glenn Maxwell for rest of IPL 2025

New Chandigrah, May 4 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) have picked all-rounder Mitchell Owen as a replacement for injured Glenn Maxwell, who has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to a broken finger.

The Australian all-rounder Owen, who has played 34 T20s and scored 646 runs, including two centuries and a highest score of 108, will join PBKS for Rs 3 Crore. He also has 10 T20 wickets to his name.

Maxwell, who was picked for Rs 4.2 crore at the last mega auction, had struggled with the bat this season, scoring just 48 runs in six innings and failing to cross double digits in his last four outings. He recorded scores of 0, 30, 1, 3, 7 and 7, marking his second dismal season in a row with the bat after mustering only 52 in nine innings in 2024.

However, he remained a useful option with the ball, picking up four wickets with his offspin. The injury, however, has now ended his campaign. Maxwell's injury became the second big name to exit PBKS setup after Lockie Ferguson was sidelined with a serious injury.

Meanwhile, Owen, who went unsold in last year's mega auction, etched his name into Big Bash history on the biggest stage this January when he equalled Craig Simmons' record for the fastest BBL century (108 off 42 with 11 sixes) to lift the Hobart Hurricanes to their maiden title.

He followed his BBL success with a magnificent 149 off just 69 balls for Tasmania in the One-Day Cup and franchises have come calling with deals in the SA20 and PSL.

With six wins from ten matches, PBKS currently sit fourth on the points table and are well-positioned for a playoffs push. They will take on Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday evening, where a win could consolidate their spot in the top four as the league stage nears its conclusion.

