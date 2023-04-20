Missing for 3 days in Mt. Annapurna, Indian climber rescued alive

Kathmandu, April 20 (IANS) Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing after falling into a deep crevasse on Mt. Annapurna, was been rescued alive, an official confirmed on Thursday.

A team of rescuers found the 34-year-old in the crevasse below Camp III of the world's 10th highest peak, Thaneshwor Guragain of Seven Summit Treks, told IANS.

But Maloo's health is critical and is currently undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Pokhara, Guragain added.

His brother Sudhir posted a video on social media after meeting Anurag.

Anurag was reported missing on Monday after he fell into the crevasse from 5,800m while descending from Camp II.

A team of six Sherpa climbers led by Chhang Dawa conducted a ground search and found him in some 300m deep crevasse on Wednesday and he was airlifted to Pokhara.

Anurag's family and friends had also written a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, asking him to intervene for the climber's safe return.

They asked for sending a joint rescue team of armies for search in the ground.

Earlier, another renowned Indian climber Baljeet Kaur had also gone missing in the same mountain but was traced by a rescue team.

