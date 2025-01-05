Missed out bowling on the spiciest wicket of the series, says Bumrah

Sydney, Jan 5 (IANS) Jasprit Bumrah, who was adjudged Player of the Series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for his 32 scalps, said he was disappointed to miss out on bowling on day three, which he called the spiciest wicket of the series.

At the same time, Bumrah said he had to listen to his body, especially after facing discomfort in his back, for which he went for scans on day two. Bumrah’s absence meant India didn’t have their bowling mainstay in defending 162, as Australia won by six wickets in Sydney to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 3-1.

“A little frustrating but sometimes you have to respect your body, and you can't fight your body. Sometimes you have to accept. Would have loved to bowl on the spiciest wicket of the series. Just had a little discomfort after the first innings,” said Bumrah in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Asked about the mood in the Indian camp before day three’s play, Bumrah stated, “The chatter was about belief. The other bowlers stepped up in the first innings as well. This morning the chat was also about belief. Lots of ifs and buts.

“The whole series was well fought. Today also we were there. It's not like it was totally one-sided. Whichever team holds their nerve and sticks together will win. It was a well-fought series.”

Bumrah also elaborated on the lessons India would take from the series. "Being in the game for longer, creating pressure, absorbing pressure, and playing to the situation. In Test cricket you have to adapt, and these learnings will help us in the future.

“A lot of the younger players have come in, and they have gained a lot of experience and will go from strength to strength. It is all about adapting and learning. We will want to take these learnings forward. It was a great series, and congratulations to Australia. We will regroup and go forward from here.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.