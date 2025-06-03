Misri appreciates UK's expression of solidarity in fight against terrorism (Ld)

London/New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday conveyed India's appreciation for the UK government's expression of solidarity and support to New Delhi in the fight against terrorism during his meeting with Oliver Robbins, Permanent Under-Secretary (PUS) at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The discussions were held during the 17th India-UK Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) and 1st Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue held in New Delhi.

"India and the UK are Comprehensive Strategic Partners (CSP). The FOC provided an opportunity to review and discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Both sides welcomed the conclusion of the India-UK FTA and Double Contribution Convention. FS and PUS discussed ways of strengthening cooperation in trade, investment and financial sector, defence and security, counter-terrorism, technology, science, innovation, green energy, climate, health, education, and people-to-people relations in order to deepen and diversify our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The last FOC was held in May 2024 in London. Both sides also held the first meeting of the Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue (SETCD) on addressing export controls for enabling greater technology cooperation in strategic sectors.

"FS conveyed India's appreciation for the UK government's expression of solidarity and support to India in the fight against terrorism. FS and PUS also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including developments in Russia-Ukraine, Indo-Pacific and West Asia," the MEA stated.

Robbins was appointed Permanent Under-Secretary at the FCDO in January 2025. As PUS, he is head of the UK's Diplomatic Service and the most senior policy advisor to the Foreign Secretary. The PUS is responsible for the management of the FCDO in the UK and its embassies and high commissions around the world.

"I'm delighted to be in India to help advance one of the UK's most vital partnerships in the world. In a more complex world, there is strong ambition from both governments to take this partnership to even greater heights. I'm looking forward to working with Foreign Secretary Misri to make that a reality," said Robbins after holding the high-level dialogue in New Delhi.

The British High Commission in New Delhi stated that both countries welcomed the significant breakthroughs achieved across the full breadth of the partnership since consultations in London last year, including the announcement of the historic trade deal.

"Economic growth is the number one mission of the UK Government. Both agreed to work towards implementing the shared vision of the two Prime Ministers for an ambitious partnership between the UK and India over the next decade," the British HC mentioned.

The UK and India agreed a landmark trade deal on May 6, which will redefine the partnership for the next generation, strengthening trade links, supporting jobs, and delivering shared prosperity. The deal is expected to increase bilateral trade already worth £43 billion by another £25.5 billion.

During his visit, Robbins is also expected to meet a wide range of Indian government partners, including on the G20 and home affairs.

