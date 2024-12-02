Mirwaiz Umar Farooq lauds J&K Police for action against drug peddlers

Srinagar, Dec 2 (IANS) For the first time since he became the ‘Mirwaiz’ (Head Priest) after the assassination of his father in 1990, Maulvi Umar Farooq, Chairman of separatist Hurriyat Conference, on Monday lauded the J&K Police.

Delivering a sermon at a mosque here today, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq welcomed the move of police against the assets of drug peddlers.

He appreciated the government’s move to attach properties of drug peddlers in Kashmir as part of its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the Valley.

"It is encouraging to see the administration taking decisive steps. When good measures are taken by the authorities for the welfare of the society, they should be appreciated by all," he said.

Mirwaiz Umar laid stress on the need for collective action to improve societal conditions against the growing menace of drug addiction in Kashmir. He called for a united effort to combat this epidemic.

"The vast network of mosques across the region could serve as pivotal centres in this fight. Mosque committees can collaborate and implement effective ways to tackle drug addiction in every area."

"There is a need to involve community members in tackling the drug menace as they can keep an eye on the suspected people in their respective areas and help in their rehabilitation," he said.

The use of drugs has come to be recognised as a major problem troubling the local youth. It is also believed by intelligence agencies that drugs are used by various terror outfits to addict youth so that under the lure of drug intoxication, they can be persuaded to join the terrorist ranks. Police have started an aggressive campaign throughout the UT to specifically target drug smugglers through the attachment of their properties acquired by using the funds generated from the illegal trade.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.